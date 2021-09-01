Cancel
San Luis Obispo, CA

Portion of Tank Farm Road to be closed Friday for roundabout construction

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 7 days ago
A map of the closure.

Detour on Orcutt Road will route traffic around construction zone until December

–A portion of Tank Farm Road will be closed starting on Friday, Sept. 3 for about three months as part of the second phase of construction on the new Orcutt/Tank Farm roundabout.

The temporary closure will be between Wavertree Street and Orcutt Road. Travelers are encouraged to take alternate routes, if possible.

“When this roundabout is finished, the community can expect significantly improved traffic flow and roadway safety in that area,” Project Manager Jennifer Rice said. “We’re working to minimize impacts to surrounding residents and the area’s commuters by completing this project in five phases.”

Orcutt Road will remain open to provide a temporary bypass to both Johnson Avenue and Broad Street. Those traveling through the construction zone should expect delays, and city officials encourage travelers to plan additional time into their trips and drive cautiously.

“Our construction team is working as safely and efficiently as possible to build the new roundabout in a way that minimizes impacts to our community members, including residents, commuters and visitors,” Rice said. “The traffic staging of this project was designed to decrease overall construction duration and inconveniences to travelers.”

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, roundabouts are safer and more sustainable than other than other types of intersections. They reduce the risk of dangerous collisions.

Construction on the Orcutt/Tank Farm Roundabout will be executed over five phases and is expected to be completed in spring 2022. Souza Engineering Contracting Inc. and Cannon, the project’s construction management firm, will be working with the City of San Luis Obispo and other project partners to ensure that all temporary road closures and detours run as smoothly as possible.

For more information, including more project updates, please visit www.cityofslo.org/roundabouts or follow the City of SLO on Facebook or Instagram.

