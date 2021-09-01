Chipotle adds gamified ‘Extras’ feature to rewards program
Chipotle Mexican Grill is building on the success of its Chipotle Rewards loyalty offering with a new feature that that unlocks access to extra points. On Wednesday, Sept. 1, Chipotle officially rolled out Extras. This new loyalty feature gamifies Chipotle Rewards with personalized challenges to earn additional points and collect achievement badges. Chipotle said it is the first national restaurant brand to launch badges as part of its loyalty program. To celebrate the launch of Extras, Chipotle Rewards members can get double points on a purchase through Friday, Sept. 3.www.chainstoreage.com
