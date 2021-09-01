Cancel
Austin, TX

City releases 2020 Blueprint Scorecard & progress-to-date measuring affordable housing goals

 8 days ago

Austin, Texas — The City of Austin’s Housing and Planning Department, in partnership with HousingWorks Austin, today released the 2020 Blueprint scorecard and a three-year progress-to-date measuring the affordable housing goals set forth in the Strategic Housing Blueprint. The latest scorecard shows that Austin is progressing slowly towards its housing goals as pandemic recovery and investments in affordable housing—e.g. 2018 GO bonds—begin to yield results.

www.austintexas.gov

