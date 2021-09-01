Cancel
Energy Industry

Angus Taylor and Keith Pitt asked by Senate inquiry chair to explain dealings with firm awarded Beetaloo gas grants

The Guardian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe energy minister, Angus Taylor, and resources minister, Keith Pitt, have been asked to explain their dealings with the Liberal-linked firm Empire Energy before it received $21m in federal grants, after email records showed it asking for information on “eligibility criteria” and the “application process” well before the program guidelines were released.

Keith Pitt
