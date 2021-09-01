Cancel
Bears sign veteran WR Breshad Perriman to one-year deal

By Windy City Gridiron
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bears have signed wide receiver Breshad Perriman to a one-year deal, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday. Perriman, who turns 28 next Friday, spent the 2021 offseason with the Lions and was released on Monday. By joining the Bears, Perriman has joined the seventh team in his NFL career.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breshad Perriman
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Veteran#American Football#Wr#Espn#Lions#Jets
