WR Breshad Perriman heading to Chicago Bears on 1-year deal, agent says

By ESPN.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Bears are signing wide receiver Breshad Perriman to a one-year deal, his agent, Drew Rosenhausu202c, told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday. Perriman joins the Bears after he was released Monday by the Detroit Lions, who had given him $2 million guaranteed when they signed him in March. But Perriman dealt with a hip injury during the offseason and struggled throughout training camp and the preseason.

