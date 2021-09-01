WR Breshad Perriman heading to Chicago Bears on 1-year deal, agent says
The Chicago Bears are signing wide receiver Breshad Perriman to a one-year deal, his agent, Drew Rosenhausu202c, told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday. Perriman joins the Bears after he was released Monday by the Detroit Lions, who had given him $2 million guaranteed when they signed him in March. But Perriman dealt with a hip injury during the offseason and struggled throughout training camp and the preseason.www.chatsports.com
