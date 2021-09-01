WR Breshad Perriman heading to Chicago Bears on 1-year deal, agent says

The NFL preseason is officially over, and that means it's time for a lot of unpleasant conversations around the league -- as all 32 teams work to cut down their rosters from 80 men to the mandatory count of 53 before the deadline on Tuesday. There will be many notable names being cut loose in the next day or so, and Brashad Perriman is reportedly one of them. The former first-round pick has been released by the Detroit Lions, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, sending him back into free agency only months after having exited it. Perriman signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Lions this past March, but there are a couple of things that make this move an unexpected one.