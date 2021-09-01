Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Comparing Seniors Who Relocate Long-Distance Shows Where You Live Affects Your Longevity

By Featured Neuroscience Psychology
Neuroscience News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummary: A new study of older adults who relocated reveals certain areas and locations can enhance longevity more than others. Would you like to live longer? It turns out that where you live, not just how you live, can make a big difference. That’s the finding of an innovative study...

neurosciencenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#Long Distance#Commuting#Mit#Department Of Economics#Stanford University#Medicare#The U S Census Bureau#Midwestern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Longevity
Related
Longevitypharmacytimes.com

Where Someone Lives May Impact Longevity of Life

New evidence shows that moving to urban areas in the Midwest or either coast could increase the longevity of an individual’s life. New evidence from a study showed that some locations enhance longevity more than others for various reasons. The study demonstrated that when a 65-year-old individual moves from a metro area in the 10th percentile, one that enhances longevity, to one that was in the 90th percentile, it could increase their life by approximately 1.1 years.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

The COVID-19 risk for vaccinated people is roughly equal to 'riding in a vehicle,' recent data suggest

The odds of a vaccinated person getting sick with COVID-19 have changed since the more transmissible Delta variant came to dominate the U.S. pandemic, but probably not as much as you think, David Leonhardt writes in Tuesday's New York Times. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the "terrifying fact" that "vaccinated people with the Delta variant of the COVID virus carried roughly the same viral load in their noses and throats as unvaccinated people," but newer data "suggests the true picture is less alarming."
FitnessCNBC

A longevity expert shares the diet, exercise and sleep rules he lives by for a longer, stronger life: These are 'non-negotiable'

Thanks to today's advanced research and new innovations, it's more than possible for us to live longer, stronger and healthier lives. While life expectancy in the U.S. dropped one full year during the first half of 2020, according to a CDC report, much of that was attributed to the pandemic. Prior to Covid, however, life expectancy in the U.S. was 78.8 years in 2019, up a tenth of a year over 2018.
AgricultureCornell University

Study: Causes of obesity in India depend on gender, age and where you live

Obesity is on the rise in India, and a new front in the struggle to improve nutrition in the country of 1.36 billion people has emerged. New research from the Tata-Cornell Institute for Agriculture and Nutrition (TCI) sheds light on the patterns of obesity within India, underscoring the need for policies and programs that consider the factors driving obesity rates within different groups and communities.
EnvironmentSlate

The Long U.S History of Relocating Communities Because of Flooding

This article originally appeared in Issues in Science & Technology. As communities across the United States and around the world are increasingly threatened by climate-driven flooding and sea-level rise, academic researchers and disaster managers alike agree that managed retreat—the abandonment of occupied land and the removal or relocation of population and infrastructure—will eventually be unavoidable. By 2100, nearly 500 U.S. coastal communities and 4.2 million U.S. residents could face disruptive inundation, and worldwide damages and fatalities from flooding could more than double. In light of these projections, a number of new, expensive, and publicly contentious managed-retreat projects are already being discussed, planned, and implemented.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Aerospace & DefenseMic

The largest employer on Earth is making COVID vaccines mandatory

Members of the United States Armed Forces have just over one month to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new Defense Department policy announced by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday. The rule comes after months of speculation over whether the Pentagon — currently the largest employer on Earth...
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
HealthPosted by
EatThis

5 Warning Signs Delta is in Your Lungs

As a doctor, I know COVID-19 has revealed itself to be a master of disguise, all the more important with this "more transmissible" new Delta variant. Whereas some people can have it and have no idea they are infected, others end up in the Intensive Care Unit, unable to breathe and on a ventilator, since the virus targets the lungs. So what should we look out for? What are the signs our lung function is deteriorating?
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID: Medics concerned about 'talking dead' patients

Despite vaccination efforts, the Delta variant is still driving the number of severe COVID cases in countries all over the world. A majority of infected individuals who’ve ended up in the hospital due to this deadly mutation are the unvaccinated, and for some the situation has gotten extremely dire. The...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy