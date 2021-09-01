Cancel
NFL

Report: Danny Trevathan heading to injured reserve

By Windy City Gridiron
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs, the Chicago Bears are set to place inside linebacker Danny Trevathan on injured reserve. This would help explain why the Bears elected to keep seven inside linebackers on their initial 53-man roster. This means that Alec Ogletree is in line to start alongside...

#Bears#American Football#The Chicago Tribune#The Los Angeles Rams
