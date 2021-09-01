Cancel
WAFUNIF is proud of Proto Gold DAO's spotless blockchain security audit result

Stamford Advocate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. WAFUNIF has launched a charitable cryptocurrency program, which has been vetted by our compliance department and audited by Hacken Cyber Securities Services (https://hacken.io/), in cooperation with our blockchain technology provider Proto Gold DAO (https://proto.gold/). ​Hacken.io, a top-three blockchain auditor, carried out a comprehensive and...

