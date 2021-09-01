WAFUNIF is proud of Proto Gold DAO's spotless blockchain security audit result

The crypto casino industry is making its rounds across many countries, and it is becoming more popular as the day goes by. The rise to the popularity of the crypto casino industry is due to cryptography and the blockchain technology that enables faster transactions, anonymity, security, and so on. However, the way cryptocurrency is being handled varies from country to country. As such, some countries are more welcoming of the idea of the crypto casino than others. In this article, we look at 5 of the most popular countries that support crypto casinos. Also, Trust Dice is a great place to reference in the casino field.