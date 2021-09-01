Cancel
KDHE warns against using livestock drug to treat COVID-19

Ottawa Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to a recent spike in calls to poison control centers and emergency room visits, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a warning against using Ivermectin, a medication commonly used to prevent parasites in livestock, as a treatment for COVID-19. According to the KDHE, Ivermectin is used...

