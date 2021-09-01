Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Susan G. Komen ‘Race for the Cure’ returns in-person this October

By Raybin Dockery
cw39.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization will hold its “Race for the Cure” fundraising event in Houston in-person this year. The event was held virtually last year due to the pandemic. “Race for the Cure” Houston is set for October 2 in Downtown at Sam Houston Park. The start line will be at Crosby street and Allen Parkway. The Race or Walk distance is 3.1 miles and is an out-and-back course.

cw39.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Houston, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
Houston, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Cdc#Breast Cancer#The Cure#Sam Houston Park#Charity#Kiah#Cdc#Komen Org Houstonrace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
ABC News

'Wire' star Michael K. Williams is dead at 54

"The Wire" actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment Monday, ABC News has confirmed. He was 54. "It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams," his representative said in a statement. "They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable [sic] loss."
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban look set to unveil new government after claiming Panjshir

Nearly 20 years after being toppled by American forces, the Taliban on Tuesday said they were poised to unveil the new government of Afghanistan. On Monday, the militant group declared they were in control of Panjshir province, the last holdout of anti-Taliban forces in the country after their sweep of Afghanistan last month. Their claims were refuted by the resistance forces that said they were still fighting the militants in the area.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy