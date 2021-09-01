Susan G. Komen ‘Race for the Cure’ returns in-person this October
HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization will hold its “Race for the Cure” fundraising event in Houston in-person this year. The event was held virtually last year due to the pandemic. “Race for the Cure” Houston is set for October 2 in Downtown at Sam Houston Park. The start line will be at Crosby street and Allen Parkway. The Race or Walk distance is 3.1 miles and is an out-and-back course.cw39.com
