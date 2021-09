The Detroit Lions have made some significant cuts today by releasing wide receiver Breshard Perriman. Perriman was signed in free agency to be the #2 wide receiver for the Lions. With multiple drops in the preseason, the Lions decided to move on from him. Lions cut nickel cornerback Mike Ford. In a surprising move, they have decided to go younger in the secondary. The Lions also waived safety Alijah Holder. Mike Kimber gives his thoughts on the released players and what it means for the Lions. Get the Detroit Lions talk with MicroMike to 15,000 subs!!! We are the best YouTube Channel for Lions news and rumors: https://www.