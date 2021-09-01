Cancel
Lincoln, NE

Husker Pantry Opens East Campus Location

By Tom Stanton
klin.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an effort to reach more students a second location for Husker Pantry opened Aug. 30 on the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s East Campus. “We know that we have students who use the pantry who are on East Campus, and we’re always looking for ways to reduce barriers to access,” said Megan Patel, program coordinator for Husker Pantry. “When you have low food security or you’re low on money, it’s not as easy as just stopping by the grocery store on your way home.’’

