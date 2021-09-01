Amtrak's Fall Flash Sale Is Celebrating the End of Summer With Half Priced Fares

The last days of summer may be dwindling, but Amtrak is making sure travelers still have plenty to look forward to. In yet another one of the rail service's very generous blink-and-you'll-miss-it sales this year, Amtrak is launching a National Fall Flash Sale beginning today through Sept. 8, featuring in-demand fares for a whopping 50 percent off their normal ticket prices. The sale is valid in both coach and the service's luxe Acela Business Class for train trips through Nov. 18.