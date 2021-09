If you want to upgrade your TV's sound, the big choice is between the convenience and affordability of a soundbar, or the superior sound quality -- and extra cost -- of a dedicated surround-sound system. Both will enable you to experience better quality sound for your movies and TV shows. Both can also stream music via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi from your phone or enable control via a voice assistant such as Alexa or Google Assistant. Sound bars and speaker systems both have their pros and cons, so where do you start?