Deceased Rohingya Christian Refused Burial at Cox’s Bazar

persecution.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter burying the deceased in the Christian cemetery, Bethel Church pastor Rev Peter Saiful told Asia News, “Mohi Uddin died of illness, but we could not bury him in the Kutupalong cemetery due to a Muslim protest.”. “The camp manager and the UN staff tried to solve the problem but...

www.persecution.org

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu
#Rohingya Genocide#Bethel Church#Asia News#Un#Nigerian#Christians#Fulani#Bihar#Icc#Turkey Welcomes#Taliban#Afghan Christian#The Winnipeg Free Press#Christianity Icc Note
Nigeria
Syria
Afghanistan
India
Christianity
Trending Lit!

A Heartbreaking Video Of An Afghan Girl Weeping, Embracing Slow Death Goes Viral: 'No One Cares'

As the Taliban rapidly captures a massive part of Afghanistan, a touching video showing an Afghan girl weeping over the Taliban takeover has surfaced on social and gone viral. "We don't count because we were born in Afghanistan," the fair girl, unnamed spills through tears in the video. It was first posted by human rights activist Masih Alinejad and an Iranian-American journalist.
Religionpersecution.org

Widow Threatened by In-Laws for Converting to Christianity

09/02/2021 India (International Christian Concern) –Bire Madakami’s husband, Lt. Padia Madakami, died in 2016, leaving her struggling to care for their four children in the village of Bejangwada, India. Three years later, in 2019, Bire heard a sermon and accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior. She became a regular...
Militarypersecution.org

Russia Lending Crucial Support to the Military Junta in Myanmar

09/02/2021 Myanmar (International Christian Concern) – Russia announced last week that it would deliver arms to Myanmar’s military regime, also called the Tatmadaw, in line with a contract agreed to in January of this year. The Tatmadaw overthrew the civilian government on February 1, just over a week after Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu met with the Tatmadaw’s General Min Aung Hlaing, who recently declared himself Prime Minister.
Religiontimesexaminer.com

Christian Orphanage Invaded and Destroyed

MIANGO, Nigeria -- Sunni Muslim Fulani Herdsmen invaded the Christian orphanage in Miango, Nigeria and burned every building. The 147 children and staff evacuated a few hours before the August 2, 2021 attack. The children were made orphans in previous attacks by Sunni Muslim terrorists such as the Boko Haram.
Religionpersecution.org

Christians in India Brutally Beaten for Refusing to Denounce Jesus

08/23/2021 India (International Christian Concern) – On August 15, 2021, eleven Christians were brutally attacked by anti-Christian activists in Adnadhi village, the Badwani district of Madhya Pradesh. During the incident, a mob of nearly 250 people, led by the village Mukya (chief), physically assaulted the Christians for refusing to denounce Jesus. Of the eleven attacked, four sustained serious internal injuries and are being treating at a local hospital.
Worldpersecution.org

Afghanistan’s Christians Need Asylum, and They Need it Now

08/24/2021 Afghanistan (International Christian Concern) – Chilling reports are emerging of the Taliban going door to door collecting the names of individuals who worked with the U.S. government during the war. The Taliban issued a statement providing general amnesty for all Afghans, but its assurances have been received with widespread mistrust in Afghanistan and around the world.
WorldStamford Advocate

Haitians return to quake-damaged churches, gangs offer aid

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — A Haitian gang leader on Sunday offered a truce and help for communities shattered by a devastating earthquake — potentially offering a break for a relief effort that has been plagued by hijacked aid trucks and disorder. The offer came as many Haitians resumed services...
Washington Statepersecution.org

ICC Restores a Ransacked Home in Pakistan

08/30/2021 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern) – Last year, amidst a property dispute between a Christian family and their Muslim neighbors, John learned that his home was being demolished while he was out of town. He recalled, “When I reached my home, I saw some unknown armed men were demolishing my house and looting the valuables. I tried to stop them, but one of the armed men shouted at me and threatened me at gunpoint.”
WorldArkansas Online

Burma to vaccinate Rohingya against covid

BANGKOK -- A spokesman for Burma's military-installed government said Friday that covid-19 vaccines will be given to members of the country's persecuted Rohingya ethnic group. The Muslim minority was the target of a fierce counterinsurgency campaign in 2017 that some critics said amounted to ethnic cleansing or genocide. The Rohingya face widespread discrimination, and most are denied citizenship and other basic rights.
Worldpersecution.org

Rohingya Christians Face a Double Threat: Myanmar Military & Rohingya Neighbors

8/27/2021 Washington, D.C. (International Christian Concern) – The 2017 coup executed by the Myanmar military, known as Tatmadaw, against the civilian government, manifested through brutal and heinous atrocities such as the ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya population and violations of their human rights. Their actions seized and devastated the international community’s attention, provoking a stern response of condemnation and accountability. Four years later, at present, the U.S. State Department marks the ‘Fourth Anniversary of the Ethnic Cleansing of the Rakhine State’ of the Rohingya population, just months after the Tatmadaw rocked the country by committing a second coup against the civilian government and took control once again.
Worldpersecution.org

Egyptian Government Acknowledges Plight Of Christians But Is The Response Sufficient?

09/01/2021 Egypt (International Christian Concern) – The Egyptian government has recently commented twice giving nods towards its Christian minority population. In one instance, on August 9, 76 more churches and church buildings have been approved for legal use of Christian worship. In another, according to a reporter, President Sisi expressed a desire to remove religion from the national ID cards. Both efforts acknowledge that Egyptian Christians face discrimination in varying ways, but perhaps are insufficient to address deeper issues, though at face value are laudable actions.
U.S. Politicspersecution.org

Former Secretary of State Fears Genocide Against Christians in Afghanistan

09/02/2021 Afghanistan (International Christian Concern) – Writing for the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said he fears the ground has been laid for a “potential genocide” of Afghanistan’s Christians. This dire statement comes days after the U.S. fully withdrew from Afghanistan, ceding control of the country to the Taliban.
Religionpersecution.org

Pope Francis Questions Preparations Made for U.S. Withdraw from Afghanistan

09/01/2021 Afghanistan (International Christian Concern) – According to The Jesuit Review, Pope Francis has questioned the preparations made regarding the U.S. withdraw from Afghanistan. Since the Taliban effectively retook control of the country, scenes of the chaotic withdrawal have dominated headlines. “The way to negotiate a withdrawal, an exit, from...
Religionpersecution.org

Pastor’s Wife Bedridden after Attack on Church in India

“Pastor Lal’s wife, Raj Rani, underwent two surgeries on her left leg, and 19-year-old Lovepreet Singh received 18 stitches for a wound on his scalp,” reported the news agency. The victims of the attack had gathered for a meal at the Evangelical Church of God in Fazailka District, northern India....
Worldpersecution.org

Pastor Forced to Go into Hiding After Receiving Threats in India

9/03/21 India (International Christian Concern) –On August 4th, Pastor Shyamanand was asked to report to his village meeting in northern India’s Uttar Pradesh state. When he got there, a mob of 100 radical Hindu nationalists had gathered from three villages, and began accusing him of forcefully converting people to Christianity. They demanded that he shut down his worship services, and ordered him to partake in a purification ritual to reconvert to the Hindu faith.
Religionpersecution.org

Is Religious Freedom a Matter a National Security?

As thousands of desperate Afghans hope to make their way onto airplanes headed anywhere outside the country, millions more are devastated to see their country revert to strict Sharia law brutally enforced by the Taliban. This feeling of devastation isn’t limited to the Afghan people. For Americans, especially those who care about religious freedom, the Taliban takeover is heartbreaking.

