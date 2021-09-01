Deceased Rohingya Christian Refused Burial at Cox’s Bazar

8/27/2021 Washington, D.C. (International Christian Concern) – The 2017 coup executed by the Myanmar military, known as Tatmadaw, against the civilian government, manifested through brutal and heinous atrocities such as the ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya population and violations of their human rights. Their actions seized and devastated the international community’s attention, provoking a stern response of condemnation and accountability. Four years later, at present, the U.S. State Department marks the ‘Fourth Anniversary of the Ethnic Cleansing of the Rakhine State’ of the Rohingya population, just months after the Tatmadaw rocked the country by committing a second coup against the civilian government and took control once again.