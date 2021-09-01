Cancel
Golf

Daly & Mackin Named Bentley Golf Captains

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWALTHAM, Mass. – Seniors Ryan Daly (Beverly/Beverly HS) and Matt Mackin (Westwood/ Westwood HS) have been named captains of the 2021-22 Bentley University golf team, head coach Mickey Herron announced. "Ryan and Matt are both seasoned seniors," said Herron. "Both qualified for the State Open and Amateur this summer, and...

bentleyfalcons.com

