Daly & Mackin Named Bentley Golf Captains

BETHLEHEM, Pa. --- The Moravian University Women's Soccer program has named seniors Alexa Brown and Morgan Covart as its captains for the 2021 season. "We are excited to have Alexa and Morgan represent the program this fall as captains," stated Head Coach Jeff Ykoruk. "Both bring a tremendous amount of maturity to the team. They lead by example during our offseason workouts, while at training and on game day. With the majority of our roster being underclassmen, it was important for us to have great role models for them, and both fit that mold very well. The amount of time and dedication they have put into the program hasn't gone unnoticed and will only drive our younger players to do the same each year. On the field, they are impact players for us and will help guide to what we hope is a successful fall season."