Art Crawl Will Be Covid Careful

This year’s Art Trail Hub Crawl will take place on September 4th and 5th from 10AM to 5PM. There are eleven total “hubs” on the trail, featuring 18 local artists, with art that ranges from paintings to textiles, from pottery to outdoor sculptures. The hubs are scattered from Fredonia through Westfield and Mayville down to Lakewood, and on throughout Chautauqua County. It is well worth planning a day or half a day on your Labor Day weekend to check out this unique event. Meet the talented artists in the North Shore Arts Alliance, and perhaps find a new piece of art to take back home with you. Find more information about the Art Trail Hub Crawl, including a digital interactive map at: https://www.nsaachautauqua.org.