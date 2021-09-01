Cancel
Visual Art

Art Crawl Will Be Covid Careful

By Editor
yalnews.com
 8 days ago

WATER VALLEY – Covid be warned – you will not stop the 2021 Art Crawl!. That's right, the 13th Annual Art Crawl sponsored by the Water Valley Arts Council will be a city-wide show that will run from October 28 to November 7. The crawl is structured to flow safely during a pandemic as co-directors Becca Finley and Zac Danneman report it will include store window displays and lawn installations which can be viewed without contact with others.

