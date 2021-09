There are a lot of hefty discounts today. Walmart has the Sony WH-CH700N active noise cancelling headphones for $69. There's no other noise cancelling headphone in the same price range that can match it in terms of quality and performance. Amazon is offering 70% off the official Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch. Lenovo is offering 70% off its own branded truly wireless earbuds, and now it's available at a practically throw-away price. Today's also the very last day to take advantage of Herman Miller's gaming chair sale... that is, if you've got the budget to afford a $1000+ chair. These deals and more below.