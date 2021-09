AJ Pollock has been an under-the-radar stalwart in the Dodgers’ lineup, and now he may miss the rest of the regular season. The Los Angeles Dodgers moved back into a tie atop the NL West with the San Francisco Giants with a 6-1 win Saturday. But they also suffered a loss, as outfielder AJ Pollock suffered what’s now been confirmed to be a Grade 2 strain of his right hamstring.