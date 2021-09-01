This Live/Work Loft With a Rooftop Deck in San Francisco Asks $6.5M

Cancel
Cover picture for the article421 Tehama Street in San Francisco, California, is currently listed for $6,500,000 by Sotheby's International Realty, San Francisco Brokerage. This industrial-chic property in San Francisco’s exciting South of Market neighborhood used to be a warehouse and is zoned for live/work use. A stroll away from Yerba Buena Gardens, It features three levels, floor-to-ceiling walls of glass, and exposed wood, brick, and concrete with raw beauty. The first floor sits under 20-foot ceilings with skylights, and offers numerous living and dining spaces. The open kitchen is built out with spectacular custom cabinetry and top-notch appliances. The private spaces, offices, and additional sitting rooms share the top floor, which also features glass walkways and access to a massive deck on the roof. The ground-level garage offers a charging station and a huge laundry room.

