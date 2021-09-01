How to unlock loan Icon player in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team
EA Sports is giving a free loan Icon player in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team to players who sign up to receive FIFA news, videos, and offers, among other EA products as well. Players will be given the option to pick the baby version of Pelé, Johan Cruyff, or Ferenc Puskás. They’ll be available for three Division Rivals, Squad Battles, or FUT Champions matches. But if you leave them with one match remaining, you can use the item as many times as you want in Friendlies. These items will be especially good in the beginning since Pelé and Cruyff have one of the best base Icon cards in the game.dotesports.com
