Cardinals awarded no waiver claims, have no players claimed

By Jess Root, Site Editor
Posted by USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The next process of roster cutdowns is complete. After roster cutdowns to the requisite 53 players, there are waiver claims. Players with fewer than four credited years in the league are not free agents until they clear waivers when they are cut in the offseason.

The waiver period ended at noon ET Wednesday. There was no action for the Cardinals on either side of waiver claims.

They were not awarded any waiver claims and none of the players they cut were claimed by another team.

They are 16th in waiver priority, so it is unknown whether placed a waiver claim on anyone because another team with a higher priority would have been awarded the player ahead of them.

With none of the players they cut getting claimed, they can bring back any of them they want for the practice squad, presuming the player would like to return.

Practice squad announcements are later.

