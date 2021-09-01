Philadelphia Eagles sign OL Ross Pierschbacher to the practice squad

The Miami Dolphins will begin their season against the New England Patriots, and will dismantle their divisional foes. Here’s how:. The Miami Dolphins have a lot to prove this coming season, and they’ll begin to do so this coming Sunday when they visit the New England Patriots. The early season divisional matchup will be full of intriguing story lines; the Pats are looking to rebound back to their winning ways after a year of regression, and these two teams will likely find themselves battling each other for one of the wild card playoff spots come December. But the biggest story will be the quarterback battle, which will feature former University of Alabama teammates.
