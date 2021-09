When it comes to electric vehicle adoption, mainstream manufacturers have only just jumped on board the electric bandwagon - largely due to changing legislation forcing their hands. However, Nissan has been dabbling in battery electric vehicles since before the turn of the millennium, when it developed the all-electric Nissan Altra crossover. Since then, it's had a few, bringing the Nissan Leaf to the market as one of the world's first mainstream EVs and imminently launching the Ariya electric crossover in the US. But the Japanese automaker doesn't plan on stopping at just two EVs, as it has just teased another electric car that will be unveiled later this week.