Voit will sit for Monday's game in Atlanta. Voit has been on an incredible tear over his last seven games, hitting .500 with three homers and 13 RBI. The Yankees had been finding room for both him and Anthony Rizzo in the lineup recently, with Voit moving to designated hitter in two of the team's last three games, pushing Giancarlo Stanton to the outfield, but that won't be an option under National League rules. The Yankees are set to face righties (Huascar Ynoa and Charlie Morton) in both games of the two-game series, so it could be the left-handed Rizzo in the lineup on both occasions.