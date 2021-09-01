Cancel
Look, man! Ademola Lookman joins LCFC on loan

By Jake Lawson
SB Nation
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinger Ademola Lookman joins Leicester City on season-long loan from RB Leipzig. Sky Sports are reporting that there is also an option to make the deal permanent. The former Everton man made his Premier League debut for the Toffees in 2016/17 at the age of 18. He plays for the England Under-21s, but he is also eligible to play for Nigeria at the senior level and might we get some recruiting in this direction from within the Leicester squad.

