For over 35 years Nintendo had stood tall as one of the biggest gaming companies in the world, with iconic characters and franchises including Super Mario, The Legend Of Zelda, Donkey Kong, and Metroid. Without Nintendo, gaming very well could look completely different and not be as successful as it is. For this list, we are only focusing on traditional consoles, rather than their handheld line, but it will include the Switch as it is a hybrid, but won’t include the Virtual Boy, although I don’t think anyone will miss it.