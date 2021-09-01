Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

National Guard from across U.S. support Hurricane Ida relief effort

By Army.mil
Posted by 
Connecting Vets
Connecting Vets
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ldq0d_0bjc2np900
Almost 5,000 members of the Louisiana National Guard are in south Louisiana assisting with relief and recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. Photo credit U.S. Army

More than 5,200 National Guard members from multiple states are assisting with rescue and relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ida's destructive path through Louisiana, Mississippi and surrounding areas.

The hurricane made landfall in Louisiana Sunday as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds, dumping rain throughout the region, causing widespread flooding, power outages and damage to property.

More than 4,800 Guard members from the Louisiana National Guard fanned out across south Louisiana to protect lives and property, maintain communications and ensure continuity of operations and government. In addition to 195 high-water vehicles and 73 rescue boats, the LANG has 34 helicopters supporting search and rescue, evacuation and reconnaissance missions as needed. By Tuesday, the Louisiana Guard said Guardsmen had rescued 359 people and 55 pets either by high-water vehicles, by boats or by air.

Louisiana Guard members are working with local officials in three parishes and helping distribute meals ready to eat, water, tarps and ice from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

A total of 5,009 National Guard troops were in Louisiana Monday, according to Army Lt. Col. Chris Mitchell, a Pentagon press officer. There were 150 Guard members in Mississippi, 100 in Texas and 40 in Alabama.

In Alabama, Soldiers of the 711th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion in Mobile monitored reports, satellites and cameras, prepped response teams and coordinated with Alabama Emergency Management Agency cells across the state.

More than 320 members of the Tennessee Army National Guard’s 251st Military Police Company in Lexington and Savannah, 1172nd Transportation Company in Memphis and Waynesboro, and the 1176th Transportation Company in Dresden, Jacksboro and Smyrna departed Monday for Louisiana to assist with relief and recovery operations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44tmxT_0bjc2np900
Louisiana National Guard has rescued 359 people and 55 pets either by high-water vehicles, by boats or by air during the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall in south Louisiana Aug. 29, 2021, as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds. Photo credit U.S. Army

The Tennessee Guardsmen will help with security, provide high water vehicles to support rescue and recovery operations and to transport people out of the affected areas.

The Oklahoma National Guard was planning to deploy approximately 200 Guardsmen to Louisiana beginning Wednesday, but they have been authorized to send as many as 500 if conditions warrant. They will assist with route clearance, security, levee reinforcement and general support.

“This is what the National Guard is for,” said Col. Bob Walter, commander of the Oklahoma National Guard Joint Task Force. “Our organization is proud to help our neighbors in need, just as we did for both Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Harvey, and just as other states have done for us.”

The South Carolina National Guard was also preparing to assist Louisiana with personnel and equipment in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. The types of missions the South Carolina National Guard would be expected to support include debris clearance and removal, transportation of supplies, security and logistical support.

“The South Carolina National Guard is experienced in responding to hurricanes, and we are prepared to help the citizens of Louisiana in support of the Louisiana National Guard,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina.

Comments / 0

Connecting Vets

Connecting Vets

Washington, DC
841
Followers
812
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring veterans and preparing them for their next mission, one story at a time.

 https://www.audacy.com/connectingvets
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Katrina#Hurricane Harvey#Hurricanes#Army National Guard#Extreme Weather#Hurricane Ida#Lang#The Louisiana Guard#Pentagon#The Tennessee Guardsmen#The National Guard#U S Army Maj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Fullerton, CAdailytitan.com

Hurricane Ida spurs support efforts

On Aug. 29, the 16-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Ida hit the Louisiana coastline, leaving behind an aftermath of destruction. The 2005 hurricane killed over 1,800 people and was followed by years of rebuilding. Hurricane Ida’s damage and death toll is still not fully known, but its recovery will...
Barataria, LANOLA.com

After Hurricane Ida destroys bridge to Barataria, La. National Guard ferries fire trucks across

When six homes were burning in Barataria last week, firefighters tried in vain to reach them. First by truck, but the bridge that leads to the area had been knocked out during Hurricane Ida. Then, by boat, but it became stuck in vegetation in the bayou. Finally, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies brought in airboats and the blaze was fought using "floater pumps," devices that float on the water's surface and draw water from the bayou.
Lisbon, OHReview

CVFD assists with Hurricane Ida relief efforts

Members of the Calcutta Volunteer Fire Department sent three volunteers down to Louisiana last week to assist with the Hurricane Ida efforts. Transporting an entire skid of water donated by Numbers Brewing Company of Lisbon were Bob Davies, Shayne Hamilton and Randy Schneider for hurricane victims. (Submitted photo)
Illinois StateTelegraph

Illinois sends National Guard to Louisiana for hurricane relief

On Friday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker activated approximately 160 members of the Illinois Army National Guard in support of Hurricane Ida relief efforts. "As states across the nation recover from the damage of Hurricane Ida and the continued impacts of climate change, the State of Illinois stands ready to help," Pritzker said in a statement. "Illinois’ brave members of the National Guard are exceptional at everything they do and will work alongside local rescue teams to support impacted residents and communities."
Natchitoches, LAnatchitochesparishjournal.com

Omegas donate to Hurricane Ida relief efforts

A series of donations have been made to the Hurricane Ida Relief effort by the Theta Delta chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. at Northwestern State University. Items presented will be taken to Houma, an area that was ravaged by the recent hurricane. Residents in Gonzales will benefit from the chapter’s efforts as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy