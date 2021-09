COX AUTOMOTIVE – With new-inventory extremely tight for most brands across the country, a slowdown in sales compared to July was widely expected. Initial reports indicate that tight inventory is now negatively impacting sales at nearly all brands. A few will ultimately squeeze out small year-over-year gains – Acura, Mazda – but a vast majority will be down in August. Given the severity of the supply crunch in the market, some brands are down well below last year’s levels. Even Toyota, which has been able to successfully navigate tight supplies through the spring and summer suffered a sales decline in August.