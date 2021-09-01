Cancel
NFL

Joe Haden confirms no contract extension from the Steelers

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
According to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter via agent Drew Rosenhaus, the Pittsburgh Steelers and cornerback Joe Haden are not going to come to terms on a contract extension to keep him with Pittsburgh beyond this season. This means Haden plans to pursue free agency at the end of the season.

Haden then took to Twitter after the report came out to confirm that this will be his last season with the Steelers with the hashtag #lastdance.

Haden has been great since coming to the Steelers in 2017. He’s the best cornerback on the roster, been a fan favorite but every player has an expiration date just like players run out of use for their teams when the money isn’t right. I’m sure the Steelers would take Haden back but it’s obvious there’s a money gap neither side is willing to give in on.

Initial Steelers 53-man roster for 2021

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

