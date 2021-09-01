Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Here's where Emory Jones lands in 247Sports SEC quarterback power rankings

By Tyler Nettuno
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nnbOz_0bjc2bER00

Quarterbacks like Emory Jones are becoming increasingly rare. In the age of the transfer portal, it’s not often you see a fourth-year former blue-chip passer on a team that he has never started a game for. Jones has bided his time over the last three seasons as a backup to both Feleipe Franks and Kyle Trask.

Though he would have been a hot commodity in the transfer portal at any point in that span, Jones stuck it out. And now, he’s finally this team’s quarterback. Though he faced a bit of a challenge in the offseason from Anthony Richardson, who looks like a stud in the making, Jones separated himself in fall camp and was named the starter.

He’s a very different player than Trask and Franks were. While those guys were big, gunslinging quarterbacks with limited mobility, Jones is a much better athlete and can make a lot more plays with his legs. With that being said, he also has a very strong arm for a 6-foot-2-inch quarterback and his accuracy (especially on the run) has been notable despite limited action.

The SEC saw a lot of turnover at the quarterback position this offseason after the two best players from last year — Trask and Alabama‘s Mac Jones — both were drafted. There aren’t many quarterbacks in this league without some questions, including the player who ranks No. 1 in 247Sports’ SEC passer power rankings.

Georgia’s J.T. Daniels didn’t see the field until late in the year last year, and coach Kirby Smart probably regrets it. He was clearly the best option over D’Wan Mathis and Stetson Bennett. But Daniels is seeing legitimate Heisman Trophy hype this offseason, and he’s yet to demonstrate that level of success.

The inexperience of many of the passers in this league is a reason why Jones, who will make his first career start against Florida Atlantic on Saturday, already ranks No. 5.

The battle for the No. 5 spot in this ranking heading into this weekend’s openers was perhaps the toughest of them all. Look, Emory Jones will have no trouble producing in Dan Mullen’s system, an offensive scheme the Gators’ fourth-year coach he says will cater to his quarterback’s strengths this season. The idea Florida’s offense may not be as explosive as it was last season with Jones back there at quarterback is silly. If anything, losing Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney are the primary factors in that projection, not quarterback play. Given Mullen’s career track record, I’d expect both Jones and Anthony Richardson to play this fall with Jones handling the bulk of the workload with success.

You don’t have to go out on a limb to project a successful season for Jones. Coach Dan Mullen has always gotten good production out of his quarterbacks, and that has held true every season he’s been at Florida.

The only other SEC passers who rank above him are Ole Miss’ Matt Corral, Alabama’s Bryce Young (who has also never started a game) and LSU‘s Max Johnson (who led the victory over the Gators in the Swamp as a true freshman last year).

If Florida’s offensive line struggles in run blocking and its defense struggles to stop the pass again, it could be a tough year as far as competing to win the SEC East. But regardless, Jones should continue on the legacy of productive Mullen-coached quarterbacks.

Gallery

PHOTOS: Florida quarterback Emory Jones' fall practice and scrimmage highlights

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p8j9q_0bjc2bER00

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

33K+
Followers
65K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Trask
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Matt Corral
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Dan Mullen
Person
Feleipe Franks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#247sports#American Football#Sec#247sports#Heisman Trophy#Ole Miss#Lsu#Florida Gators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Gainesville, FLStar-Banner

Whitley: Emory Jones deserves a payoff for his patience

Emory Jones has the routine down pat. He’ll put on his headphones, get on Florida’s team bus and drift into preparation mode. As the bus winds from the hotel to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, he’ll listen to a playlist of songs that hasn’t changed in years. One particular favorite will kick in right as the bus passes the band’s practice field.
Florida Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Years in the making, Emory Jones ready to prove the wait was worth it at Florida

On Day 2 of the Dan Mullen era, Mullen and then-quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson made their first in-person recruiting trip. The first target? A tall, lanky rocket-armed quarterback from the Atlanta area named Emory Jones. When Florida visited, Jones was committed to play at Ohio State for Mullen’s mentor, Urban Meyer. But Mullen and Johnson had a longtime connection with Jones, having offered the young quarterback his first Power 5 scholarship when they were at Mississippi State. Now, handed the keys to a premier program at Florida, they figured they would take one more shot at landing Jones. At a televised signing day ceremony, the gamble paid off, as Jones pivoted to the Gators, becoming the highest-rated quarterback recruit to sign for Mullen.
College Sports247Sports

Dan Mullen, UF not paring anything back for Emory Jones

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- When Emory Jones lines up to take his first start under center as he enters his fourth season at Florida it'll come after a long, tough wait by his own admission. For coach Dan Mullen, though, that long wait means he has a pretty good idea what...
College SportsScarlet Nation

Comparing Emory Jones and N'Kosi Perry

As Florida and FAU’s Sept. 4 matchup draws ever closer, both teams will welcome The Swamp’s deafening roar after ending last season with a whimper. The Gators tossed away their shot at the college football playoff with a pair of one-score losses last season before a dispirited bowl defeat against Oklahoma. Meanwhile, after trailing Marshall by just one game in the Conference USA East Division through most of the season, the Owls sputtered into mediocrity by dropping their final two regular season games and losing the Montgomery Bowl to Memphis.
College Sportsinallkindsofweather.com

It’s Emory Jones’ turn. His time. And his team.

Flash back to almost four years ago, December 20, 2017. It’s the day that Emory Jones signed with the Florida Gators, which planted a seed for a career that has, for the most part, remained dormant- until now. Not too long before a letter of intent was set to be...
College SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Emory Jones lands middle of the pack in The Athletic’s Heisman Draft

Few players on the Florida 2021 football roster have grabbed more digital ink than presumed starting quarterback Emory Jones. He deserves a ton of attention as he takes over a radically transformed offense after sitting on the Gators’ bench for several seasons. How well he plays next season will be an important factor, if not the most important one, in determining how well the team is able to perform on the whole.
College Sports247Sports

Florida Gators: 'Quarterback worth watching' between Emory Jones, Anthony Richardson

Emory Jones has the quarterback spot for the Florida Gators in 2021. However, there’s some attention on backup quarterback Anthony Richardson. The team is high on Richardson’s potential in the system and could very well get some playing time this year, according to 247Sports Late Kick host Josh Pate. Pate said Jones could end up struggling and Richardson could see some time.
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

How will Florida’s two-QB plan work with Emory Jones, Anthony Richardson?

The Florida Gators’ two-quarterback strategy didn’t disappear when Emory Jones became the starter. No. 13 UF intends to keep using multiple quarterbacks this season, starting with Saturday night’s opener against Florida Atlantic. Though Jones will likely get most of the action, redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson is also expected to play — and not just because UF is favored by 20-plus points.
Florida StateYardbarker

Florida Gators X-Factor Vs. FAU: QB Emory Jones

On the full-fledged opening weekend of college football, the schedule is slated to be electric. The weekend will be headlined by the top 25 matchups of Alabama versus Miami in Atlanta and Georgia versus Clemson in Charlotte, each providing a glimpse into the new look of potential contenders in 2021.
FootballScarlet Nation

Emory Jones vows to go "back to work"

Emory Jones had waited patiently for three years for this moment. It's been 1,335 days since Jones signed his National Letter of Intent, flipping from Ohio State to Florida — and Dan Mullen, the first coach to give him an SEC offer. Saturday night, for the first time in his...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Here is What Cam Newton Said After Being Released By Patriots

Cam Newton shared a statement on social media after being released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday morning. "I really appreciate all the love and support during this time but I must say...please don't feel sorry for me!! #imGOOD," Newton shared on his Instagram story, which was captured and tweeted by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Miami, FLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Nick Saban’s Reaction To Beating Miami Goes Viral

Believe it or not, Nick Saban actually cracked a smile following Alabama’s statement win over Miami on Saturday afternoon. The Crimson Tide had no problem replacing the immense talent they lost from last year’s championship team. Quarterback Bryce Young threw for 344 yards and four touchdowns. Brian Robinson Jr. had 60 yards on the ground. Trey Sanders chipped in 41 rushing yards and a score. Oh, and Ohio State transfer Jameson Williams looked the part with four catches for 126 yards and one touchdown.

Comments / 0

Community Policy