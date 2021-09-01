Gotcha. I knew there had to be a backstory and unfortunately, I was also

Hey guys what’s up. So my girlfriend and I moved in together about 4 months ago. We have been dating for almost 2 years. I’ve rocked a beard since we’ve been together. The lumberjack look has been my signature look for a while. That’s what caught my girlfriend’s eye. She loves my beard. Well we got into a petty argument and I told her I was going to shave it off to make her mad. Mind you I’ve been growing my beard out for years! I ended up shaving it all off. She was in shock, I was in shock too. I did it to get her mad and it worked. lol I started regretting it once I looked in the mirror. I look weird with out it, but what’s done is done! Her cousin down in LA is getting married this weekend and honestly I am very self conscious about going. I told her I might sit this one out and now we are fighting again. Yeah it’s my fault for acting upon it when I was feeling petty. But I honestly will feel very uncomfortable going. She says she’s going to be upset if I don’t go. Why can’t my girl support me? Yes I messed, but where’s the support? If it was the other way around like if she messed up her hair, I would totally understand. Anyways… what should I do? Any advice is welcome.