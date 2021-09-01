Scania: Posten Norge is testing an all-electric truck from Oslo to Tromsø
The Norwegian postal service is currently testing its new, all-electric distribution truck from Scania on the route between Oslo and Tromsø, a section of 1,600 km. With a battery capacity of up to 300 kWh and an estimated range of about 250 km, this is the biggest challenge for the truck so far, and also the longest trip an all-electric truck has yet encountered. The route is demanding, with winding roads passing several mountains on the way.www.automotiveworld.com
Comments / 0