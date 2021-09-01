Scania: Posten Norge is testing an all-​electric truck from Oslo to Tromsø

Next week, the IAA will be held in Munich for the first time. From September 7 to 12, the mobility and technology industry will meet in the Bavarian capital. But it’s not just the location that’s new, the concept is too: the aim of the organisers with the IAA 2021 is to offer visitors an exhibition, a smart mobility platform and an attractive dialogue forum at the same time. For this reason, the event will take place at the exhibition grounds, but also at many Munich locations where visitors can exchange ideas about mobility concepts of the future and experience innovative technologies. The MAN eBus is in operation between the city centre and the trade fair centre – on the so-called Blue Lane – and will take passengers to their destinations safely, comfortably and in an environmentally friendly manner.