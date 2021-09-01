Grimes says ‘sibling rivalry’ with BloodPop is why she isn’t on Gaga’s ‘Chromatica’
Grimes has claimed that her 'sibling rivalry issues' with BloodPop are the reason why she is not featured on Lady Gaga's Chromatica remix. So, in case you haven't been in the loop, let us catch you up. In July, Grimes disclosed that she would be contributing a verse on Lady Gaga's Dawn of Chromatica, the highly anticipated remix of Gaga's Chromatica album from 2020. When the tracklist was announced, however, Grimes was conspicuously absent from the list of features.
