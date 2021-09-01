A guide to the 48th Telluride Film Festival
Drum roll, please. The official program selections for the 48th annual Telluride Film Festival (TFF) were released Wednesday morning. Beginning Thursday and running through Labor Day, TFF will screen more than 80 feature films, short films and revival programs representing 29 countries. Since TFF features either world or North American premiers, the 36 films in the main program are brand new. With COVID-19 protocols in place — including a mask requirement, proof of vaccination and negative test results for all passholders and volunteers — there’s also an extra day of screenings this year, as well as a new outdoor venue at Town Park stage.www.telluridenews.com
