Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

A guide to the 48th Telluride Film Festival

By Amy M. Peters, Planet Contributor
The Daily Planet
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrum roll, please. The official program selections for the 48th annual Telluride Film Festival (TFF) were released Wednesday morning. Beginning Thursday and running through Labor Day, TFF will screen more than 80 feature films, short films and revival programs representing 29 countries. Since TFF features either world or North American premiers, the 36 films in the main program are brand new. With COVID-19 protocols in place — including a mask requirement, proof of vaccination and negative test results for all passholders and volunteers — there’s also an extra day of screenings this year, as well as a new outdoor venue at Town Park stage.

www.telluridenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telluride Film Festival#Movies#Tff#North American#Passholders#Rbg#Silver Medallion
Related
MoviesFrederick News-Post

Maryland International Film Festival

Movie Magazine's top 50 festival worth their entry fee. For 8 years, we've been bringing in the finest films from around the world. After-parties with live music, food, drinks. The film festival became a 501(c)3 and launched in 2009 and now screens more than 100 films each year! Hollywood Director...
MoviesMiddletown Press

Telluride Film Festival Lineup Includes 'Belfast,' 'King Richard' and 'Spencer'

Celebrating its 48th edition, the Telluride Film Festival announced its official programming selections, which include world premieres of Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” Mike Mills’ “C’mon C’mon,” Joe Wright’s “Cyrano” and Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard.”. Also on the docket are Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost...
Moviesfilminquiry.com

Locarno Film Festival 2021: Festival Dispatch 1

As Locarno’s 74th edition draws to a close, Film Inquiry is here with a rundown of the highlights of this year’s Swiss festival. For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic struck – and at the helm of incoming artistic director Giana A. Nazzaro – the festival was held in person, with a generous amount of the press corps attending in-person at the picturesque, lakeside town. Over the course of eleven days, this festival has proven to be a historic one for new emerging, daring voices in international cinema.
Moviesfilminquiry.com

Fantasia Film Festival 2021: HELLBENDER

It isn’t an easy feat for an occult story to feel inventive. As a subgenre of horror that’s lived on for many decades, there’s usually a sense of regurgitation – if not slightly new themes- that can make it worthwhile. I was pleasantly surprised by how much Hellbender created its own stamp on the subgenre while also taking inspiration from films of the past. This led to a twisting, trippy (at times), and complex mother/daughter relationship that is certain to leave a lasting mark. I finished the film really impressed and also truly excited for what this filmmaking family has up their sleeves next.
Moviessandiegomagazine.com

Little Italy Summer Film Festival

Little Italy Summer Film Festival – Each year the Little Italy Association partners with Cinema Little Italy to show great Italian films (with subtitles) at the Amici Park Amphitheater, located at the corner of W. Date and State Streets. Grab a few snacks, bring a blanket and enjoy movies under the stars with friends and family. The Little Italy Summer Film Festival happens every Saturday night of the summer in the charming neighborhood. Starting July 17th running through September 18th! $10 donation accepted at door. Doors open at 7:30pm and film starts at 8pm.
Moviesmxdwn.com

Seven-Minute Standing Ovation for ‘Dune’ at Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival is known as one of the most prestigious film events of the year. The red carpet on the Lido di Venezia has seen some of the greatest directors and movie stars in history. Films that world premiere at the festival are often an indication of their likeliness to succeed or fail once they’re released in theaters. And so, the seven-minute standing ovation that Dune received this past Friday is a sign that it just might blow up in the box office.
Austin, TXAustin Chronicle

Austin Film Festival Announces First 10 Films

Ghosts, sounds in the earth, bad boyfriends: Austin Film Festival (Oct. 21-28) the celebration of cinema that puts writers first, has just announced its first 10 films for its 2021 edition. It's a star-studded selection among the seven world premiere and three Texas premieres, including the Texas debut of The...
Edgartown, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Edgartown: Film festival and regatta

August is winding down and summer, as we know it, is coming to a close. Didn’t it just start or is that my imagination? Actually, this summer has gone by at a moderate pace for me, unlike many other summers. I’ve worked. I’ve played. I’ve relaxed. I’ve tried to avoid traffic and crowds. I consider it a success. And unlike in previous years, I feel pretty comfortable about heading back into school next week. Usually, I have angst and anxiety about going back. This year, I’m not feeling it. Not yet anyway. I suppose it could change but really, I feel like last year was so hard and we all had to shift and pivot so much that no matter what happens, this year has to be easier. Right?
Loudoun County, VAloudounnow.com

Loudoun Arts Film Festival Returns

The Loudoun Arts Film Festival will return to 50 West Vineyards near Middleburg for its second year of drive-in screenings of award-winning films, fine art, live music, and wine under the stars. The film festival will be held the weekends of Sept. 10-12 and Sept. 17-19. It will also be...
New York City, NYEast Hampton Star

More Films Revealed for Festival

Wes Anderson's latest film, "The French Dispatch," and Mike Mills's "C'Mon C'Mon" headline another early reveal of the Hamptons International Film Festival's program for this year. Also of note, Eva Husson's "Mothering Sunday" will have its United States premiere as the festival's Sunday Centerpiece film on Oct. 10. Set in...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Bitterbrush’: Film Review | Telluride 2021

Bitterbrush, the assured debut by Emelie Mahdavian, joins a small subgenre of nonfiction film that includes Sweetgrass (to which its title might be a gentle retort?) and Hiver Nomade. Like those earlier docs, its action revolves around the traditions and hard work of herding livestock — in this case the rounding up of cattle from mountainous wildlands. Mahdavian and her intrepid collaborators have a sure feel for the sweeping expanse of their story’s Idaho terrain. But as the filmmaker traces a season of range riding for two exceptionally skilled and resourceful young women, her documentary becomes more than a portrait...
WorldPosted by
Deadline

‘Belfast’ Telluride Film Festival Review: Kenneth Branagh’s Memorable Story Growing Up In A Volatile Northern Ireland Circa 1969

Coming on the heels of the Venice debut this week of Paolo Sorrentino’s memories of growing up in 1980s Naples is a trip back in time for yet another celebrated director, and of course actor: Kenneth Branagh. He revisits the memories of being 9 years old and growing up in Belfast, Northern Ireland, right in the middle of troubles breaking out between the Protestants and the Catholics that so ravaged the country. Like Sorrentino, Branagh says it has taken a long time, 50 years to be exact, to sort out those memories and try to put them into some (fictionalized)...
Moviesnashvilleguru.com

2021 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour

The 2021 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour is Wednesday through Sunday, September 1-5, 2021, at The Belcourt. This event will feature 92-minutes of seven short films that have been selected from the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. The seven films include BJ’s Mobile Gift Shop, Black Bodies, The Criminals, KKUM, To Know Her, White Wedding, and Wiggle Room. Dates and times listed below.
Telluride, COThe Daily Planet

Film fest freebies

Don’t have a pass to the Telluride Film Festival this weekend? No problem, as there is numerous free screening opportunities for the cinephile on a budget, including feature-length films and shorts at several festival locations in Telluride and Mountain Village. The Backlot, which is located at the Wilkinson Public Library,...
Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Daily Eagle

Polish films featured at Greenpoint Film Festival

Greenpoint has definitely become one of the capitals of film showings in New York. In June, while most of the Brooklyn Film Festival was viewable online, some films were shown in person at Windmill Studios on Kingsland Avenue in Greenpoint. Now, the Greenpoint Film Festival is returning to the area...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Rescue’: Film Review | Telluride 2021

Hollywood superhero and disaster movies pale in comparison to the thrills offered by the new documentary directed by the husband-and-wife team of Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin. Relating the story of the heroic efforts of an international team of rescuers to save the members of a teenage soccer team and their coach from a flooded cave in Thailand, The Rescue keeps you on the edge of your seat for every minute, even if you already know the outcome. The doc, premiering at the Telluride Film Festival, proves even more compelling than the duo’s acclaimed efforts Meru and the Oscar-winning...
MoviesVanity Fair

A Telluride Sit-Down With Mike Mills and Gaby Hoffmann on Their New Film, C’Mon C’Mon

For their first interview on their already-lauded movie, the director and star talk parenthood, growth, and the singular method of Joaquin Phoenix. On a private patio at the corner of Spruce and Columbia streets, overlooking an overwhelming mountain view, Mike Mills and Gaby Hoffmann are taking it in: This is their first time up high at the Telluride Film Festival, and their years-in-the-making movie, C’Mon C’Mon—written and directed by Mills, and costarring Hoffmann—premiered to raves last night. This marked Mills’s first experience in a big screening room for about two years, and he went in profoundly nervous: For a filmmaker known for deeply personal work, this one may have been his most personal yet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy