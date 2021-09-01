PPG to showcase latest EV battery coatings at The Battery Show, Electric Vehicle & Hybrid Technology Expo
PPG today announced that it will highlight its growing portfolio of electric vehicle (EV) battery solutions, including an innovative cathode binder that helps increase lithium-ion battery production efficiency and safety, during The Battery Show and Electric Vehicle & Hybrid Technology Expo. The two events run Sept. 14-16 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan.www.automotiveworld.com
Comments / 0