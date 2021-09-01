Cancel
PPG to showcase latest EV battery coatings at The Battery Show, Electric Vehicle & Hybrid Technology Expo

PPG today announced that it will highlight its growing portfolio of electric vehicle (EV) battery solutions, including an innovative cathode binder that helps increase lithium-ion battery production efficiency and safety, during The Battery Show and Electric Vehicle & Hybrid Technology Expo. The two events run Sept. 14-16 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan.

Related
CarsWYTV.com

Local expert weighs in on EV battery recalls

(WKBN) — There’s a big push to get more Americans off gasoline and into electric cars. Four major car makers have active recalls: GM, BMW, Ford and Hyundai. The most recent recall — the Chevy Bolt — is because batteries could catch on fire. “The lithium ion battery technology itself...
CarsPosted by
Reuters

Explainer: How will solid-state batteries make electric vehicles better?

TOKYO/SINGAPORE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Solid-state batteries could be game changer for electric vehicles (EVs) by storing more energy, charging faster and offering greater safety than liquid lithium-ion batteries, helping accelerate the shift away from fossil fuel-powered cars. HOW ARE THEY DIFFERENT FROM LIQUID LITHIUM-ION BATTERIES?. Solid-state batteries use thin...
Oklahoma City, OKbizjournals

Cox Automotive buys company that repurposes and recycles EV batteries

Atlanta’s largest private company is investing in the future of electric vehicles. Cox Automotive Mobility acquired Spiers New Technologies, an Oklahoma City-based business that services the advanced battery packs used in electric vehicles (EVs), the company announced Wednesday. Cox Automotive, a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc. and the owner of...
Technologyelectricvehiclesresearch.com

NTU-Hyundai to Tap AI, 3D Printing for Electric Vehicle Manufacturing

NTU Singapore and Hyundai Motor Group have entered into an agreement to conduct a series of joint research projects focusing on advanced solutions for the manufacturing of electric vehicles (EVs) and to develop future mobility solutions. Focusing on Industry 4.0 technologies, these projects aim to develop solutions that can transform...
EconomyGreen Car Reports

Hyundai hydrogen fuel cell vision: Price parity with BEVs by 2030, sports car, cargo drones, much more

Hyundai early Monday announced that it plans to achieve a hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle price point comparable to that of a battery electric vehicle by 2030. That was just one aspect of a grand Hydrogen Wave vision that includes new-generation fuel-cell hardware, plans to apply fuel-cell tech to all of its commercial-vehicle models by 2028, and an exhibition of a fuel-cell sports car co-developed with Rimac, an innovative e-Bogie concept for electrifying trucks, fuel-cell emergency and rescue vehicles, and the idea of bringing fuel-cell tech to “all types of mobility,” as well as homes, buildings, and other energy solutions.
Carsautomotiveworld.com

Smaller batteries no problem for light-duty trucks

Light-duty trucks and commercial vans are prime targets for electrification. With lower gross vehicle weights (GVW) than in the medium-and heavy-duty sector, battery packs can be much smaller and lighter. And while a long, flat chassis could easily support larger packs, all that extra grunt would be overkill in most cases. Research has shown that light-duty commercial vehicles (CVs) rarely exceed more than 100 miles of driving a day, and lighter payloads naturally require less power and torque.
Businesscbtnews.com

Cox Automotive enters the EV battery business

Cox Automotive Mobility announced on Wednesday that it had acquired Spiers New Technologies (SNT), which is a leader in electric vehicle battery lifecycle management. Cox Automotive has been quite clear that it wants to be a top name in the EV battery lifestyle management process, and it is expected that it will continue to partner […]
Carstalkbusiness.net

Electric vehicles: An easy sell

We’ve heard ‘em all. “It won’t work for my daily commute.” Or “There’s nowhere to charge it.” When shopping for a new car, customers’ initial reasons for steering away from electric vehicles (EV) can seem valid based on what they’ve been told. But once they hear about the benefits—and get in the driver’s seats—EVs are an easy sell.
Businessautomotiveworld.com

On course for the future: Webasto demonstration vehicle contributes to mobility of tomorrow at IAA Mobility

The Webasto concept vehicle at this year’s IAA brings together the extensive product portfolio of Webasto, including its innovative roof for autonomous driving, efficient heating system, passenger car battery and smart-charging solution. The company, headquartered in Stockdorf, Germany, will showcase its systems expertise with its concept vehicle at the IAA 2021.
Economyautomotiveworld.com

Electrifying the future: The advanced and sustainable battery production of Webasto

Located in the district of Regensburg, Bavaria, Webasto’s Schierling plant is home to one of the most modern production facilities for battery systems: the highly flexible Multi-Product-Line, which can produce up to 40,000 battery systems per year. Among the plant’s features is its flexible production capability, as well as the...
Carsinsideevs.com

Chevrolet Bolt EV And Bolt EUV Production Temporarily Halted

General Motors has a serious $1.8 billion battery recall problem that severely hit the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Chevrolet Bolt EUV models. The production of both cars has been temporarily stopped (initially, due to the global chip shortage, but now mostly because of the battery recall). The company has to...
Carsplasticstoday.com

EV Batteries Prove to Be Fertile Ground for Engineering Plastics

Resin supplier Lanxess and Korean auto parts maker Infac have jointly developed a battery module housing for electric vehicles (EVs). The battery housing uses a glass-fiber-reinforced polyamide 6 (PA6) from Lanxess to satisfy stringent mechanical and chemical property requirements for the latest EV components. The halogen-free Durethan BKV30FN04 grade is characterized by its flame-retardant and electrical properties. Further, the material is highly processable and enables the integration of complex functions required for housing components, resulting in a smaller number of parts and a simplified assembly process as well as lighter weight.
Economyngtnews.com

Allison Transmission, Hino Trucks Partner on EV Truck Production

Allison Transmission, a designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, has been selected by Hino Trucks as its e-axle development partner for Class 6, 7 and 8 battery electric vehicle (BEV) trucks. The two companies have signed the framework behind a joint collaboration agreement...
Economyngtnews.com

Electrify America, NFI Collaboration Charges Up Heavy-Duty Electric Trucks

Electrify America and NFI Industries are planning one of the nation’s single largest charging infrastructure project to support heavy-duty electric trucks, with 34 ultra-fast DC chargers slated for completion by December 2023. Electrify America has been selected to deploy charging solutions, including site configuration and energy management services. NFI will...
CarsCleanTechnica

Subaru To Introduce Battery Electric SUV In 2022

Subaru this week announced its first battery electric car will arrive in US showrooms in the middle of next year. It currently sells a plug-in hybrid version of the CrossTrek that has 17 miles of range and 35 mpg EPA combined fuel economy rating. In other words, it’s a generation (or two) behind the 2014 Chevy Volt.
Economyiotbusinessnews.com

The number of connected EV charging points in Europe and North America to reach 7.9 million by 2025

Berg Insight just released new findings about the market for electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Europe and North America. The number of connected EV charging points in Europe and North America reached an estimated 1.6 million units in 2020. Europe represents the largest share comprising around 1.3 million of these charging points, corresponding to a connectivity penetration rate of 53 percent. In North America, about 0.3 million of the total number of charging points were connected, equivalent to a connectivity penetration rate of 40 percent. Growing at a compound annual growth rate of 38 percent, the number of connected charging points in the two regions is expected to reach 7.9 million in 2025.

