Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

21 of the most unusual novelty bookshelves you can buy.

By Emily Temple
Literary Hub
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the pandemic, my apartment has filled up with books. There are books on the floor. There are books under the couch. There are books in boxes and books in tote bags. There are books in piles in the closet. Some of these are books I purchased, and others are books that might otherwise have been sent to the Literary Hub office. It is possible that I am becoming a book hoarder. But really, I just need a new shelf. Or two. Turns out, as you may already know if you have recently shopped online for new bookshelves, that there are choices. There are some great choices, and some very, very weird ones. Here are some highlights from my search—some of which I would love to have in my home, and some of which . . . well, you’ll see.

lithub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Dolphin#Venus#Literary Hub#Natural Oak#Dark Walnut#Wheels#Library Color#Red Wave Bookshelf#Fishing Boat Bookcase#Yellow#Human Decor#Babyletto Cactus Bookcase#Sage Green#Wine Barrel Bookcase
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Shopping
Related
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
EatThis

4 Grab-and-Go Costco Meals You Can Buy Right Now

Technically speaking, there are a lot of grab-and-go food options available at Costco. Food court items count, of course, as do bakery items (unless you decide to air-fry them for optimal enjoyment). While the deli does have some ready-made foods like rotisserie chicken, it also has meals big enough for the whole family to enjoy—minus all of the dishes to clean up later.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

The Best Decorative Books for Coffee Tables

It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a book worm in possession of a living space, enjoys displaying their passion for literature. After all, there are so many ways to show you’re a nerd for the written word. You can personalize furniture, accessorize a cute tote bag, or get very creative with book pages. Our whole host of Book Fetish posts are dedicated to this desire to celebrate our collective bookishness. It’s just wonderful, right? Well, I’ve got some more bookish goodness for you, and it has to do with decorative books for coffee tables!
Interior Designmorningbrew.com

How to spot quality vintage furniture online or IRL

Securing a stunning antique is a worthy quest, but the hunt can be intimidating if you don’t know where to start. Instead of daydreaming about the perfect pièce de résistance for your space, we recently revisited Curbed’s tips for buying antique furniture. Two tips we’re committing to memory: 1. Inspect...
Grand Rapids, MIWOOD

If you love an ArtPrize piece this year, you can buy it

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new addition to ArtPrize will allow artists to sell their work on the spot. The online ArtPrize Auction will let buyers bid on their favorite painting, sculpture or print by scanning a QR code next to the piece. Artists can also set a ‘buy it now’ option.
Home & Gardenmymodernmet.com

15 Unique Bookshelf Designs to Showcase Your Reading Collection

Is your reading collection feeling a bit drab or in need of a visual boost? A new bookshelf may be exactly what your unique library of books needs. We have picked out some of our favorite bookshelves and bookcases to tie your whole room together while giving you all of the storage you need.
Shoppingwfxb.com

You Can Buy Pumpkin Spice Toilet Paper on Amazon

Toilet paper has been a very hot topic issue over the last year. And if you’re running low, consider buying a pumpkin spice roll. The pumpkin spice drinks are all the craze and now you can have it at both ends! It’s guaranteed to make your bathroom smell nice, too. It’s available on Amazon…but it’s so popular that it’s currently sold out.
ShoppingApartment Therapy

These Are the Most Stylish Lamps You Can Buy From Etsy Right Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Of the many, many things I love about Etsy, the company’s home decor selection tops the list — it’s absolutely unrivaled and reliably affordable. So naturally, when I recently decided I wanted a pleated table lamp for my nightstand, I turned to the online treasure trove for shopping inspo. To exactly no one’s surprise, I instantly found (and subsequently ordered) exactly what I wanted, but even I was genuinely surprised by the sheer volume of stylish lighting options they had overall. The prices? Also mind-blowing. A little louder for the people in the back: Etsy lamps are it.
Grocery & SupermaketComicBook

Lucky Charms: You Can Buy Just the Marshmallows Again This Fall

For the second-straight year, you'll be able to buy one of the best bits of the cereal world by its lonesome. Beginning this month, the Lucky Charms brand is rolling out Just Magical Marshmallows again. That means you'll be able to by the sugary treats without any cereal bits right in time for spooky season. This year, Lucky Charms is changing things up a bit.
WorldPosted by
Tyla

You Can Now Buy A House In Italy For Just €1

Have you ever considered investing in property abroad but always thought it was a pipedream?. Well, this Italian town is selling homes for €1 (86p) so now you can turn that dream into a reality but be warned you have to be quick off the mark as the auction ends this weekend.
Books & Literaturemarthastewart.com

12 Coffee Table Books That Your Guests Will Actually Pick Up and Peruse

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Martha's guide to gardening and flower arranging is packed with beautiful photographs of thriving blossoms, shots of Martha's home, and tidbits of her plant wisdom—it's the next best thing to bringing your garden indoors.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Robb Report

The 7 Best New Mezcals You Can Buy Right Now

While it could be argued that mezcal is tequila (with some detours in agave selection and distilling techniques), tequilas are definitely not mezcals. The difference is in the fire-roasting of agaves in stone pits or clay ovens for mezcal, which gives the spirit its characteristically sweet—and often tart—smokiness. Yet even this has come a long way from the early days of mezcal production, with today’s increased focus on terroir and aging techniques. Like its cousin tequila, the number of high-quality mezcals on the market continues to grow. This has created in an ever-widening spectrum of flavors, ranging from the sinewy truffle...
Interior DesignElite Daily

12 Ways To Make Your Dorm Room Feel Like A Hotel Using Etsy Products

The first time you walk into your new dorm room, you may feel a little underwhelmed. The twin-sized bed, wooden desk, and small closet are anything but aesthetic, and chances are the walls look like can be found under the definition of “boring.” On the flip side, this means your home-away-from-home is ready for a glow-up inspired by a luxe hotel stay. If you want to make your dorm room feel like a hotel (without breaking the bank), this dorm room makeover guide will help you transform your space with Etsy products under $75.
Shoppinghunker.com

You Can Now Buy Hogwarts' Floating Candles From This Muggle Store

Who hasn't wanted to take a trip to Hogwarts at some point in their lives? Aside from being straight-up magical, the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry also features some incredible design features that would be fun to explore. A perfect example is the collection of floating candles that can be found in the Great Hall, where the students meet up for meals and school gatherings.
Shoppinghunker.com

The Best Boho Couches You Can Buy Online

If you want to create the perfect boho living room, cozy seating is a must. In typical boho design, the style can feature anything from geometric patterns to tassels to plush velvet upholstery. While it can be easy to find smaller accent pieces to fit the look, bohemian sofas can be a little tougher to narrow down. In addition to scouring the top places to buy boho furniture, check out 11 of the best boho loveseats, sofas, and sectionals, below.
AnimalsPosted by
BobVila

10 Birdhouse Plans You Can Buy to Make Easy, Giftable Projects

Birdhouses provide shelter for certain types of cavity-nesting birds, offering up a safe space for them to rest. While there are plenty of pre-made birdhouses available, you can also build one yourself with a little bit of ingenuity. Be sure to use untreated wood when building a birdhouse to ensure your project is free of potentially harmful chemicals. There’s no need to even add nesting material because most species will actually bring their own. Read on for 10 DIY birdhouse plans for both beginner and advanced woodworkers.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
whowhatwear

I Finally Made It to Home Decor TikTok—30 Amazon Finds That Just Blew My Mind

To be quite honest with you, I was really hoping I wouldn't make it to "home decor" TikTok simply because I knew I would end up buying everything that was shown to me. I have a weak spot when it comes to shopping-related finds of any kind on TikTok, but once the Amazon-focused home decor roundups started populating my for you page, I had no option but to add one too many items to my cart. If you're like me and are looking to spruce up your space without spending a ton, this story will blow your mind.
Shoppinginputmag.com

The best loafer shoes you can buy right now for under $250

Once reserved for wedding or formal dinner ‘fits, loafers have established themselves as a viable option in everyday wear. A good pair of loafers can take you from bike shorts or jeans to a full tux, and last years longer than most sneakers. A quality pair of loafers doesn’t have...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Tyla

You Can Now Buy Mint Chocolate Colin The Caterpillar Faces

A birthday party or family celebration wouldn't be the same without the legendary, insect-inspired chocolate dream that is Colin the Caterpillar. Every chocoholic knows the most scrumptious part of Colin is his face and luckily for fans of the cake aisle staple, Marks & Spencer sells Colin faces in packets for customers to nibble on without splashing out on a full cake.

Comments / 0

Community Policy