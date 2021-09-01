Cancel
Nikola expands sales and service coverage in Southern California

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 5 days ago

Nikola Corporation, a leading designer and manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial battery-electric vehicles (BEV), fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEV) and energy infrastructure solutions, announced today the continued expansion of its Class 8 truck sales and service coverage with the addition of Quinn Company, a leading provider of on-highway truck service and construction equipment in the Central and Southern California regions. The addition of Quinn Company to the Nikola dealer network will include sales and service facilities across 15 counties.

