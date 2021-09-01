Cancel
Closing completed: MAN Truck & Bus Österreich GesmbH transferred to WSA

The new owner has announced that the company will be renamed “Steyr Automotive GmbH” and that it will be producing commercial vehicles under this name. MAN Truck & Bus will initially continue to have the MAN TGL and MAN TGM truck series produced in Steyr until May 2023 in order to ensure a smooth transition. Components will also continue to be manufactured and plastic parts painted for the MAN production network.

