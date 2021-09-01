Closing completed: MAN Truck & Bus Österreich GesmbH transferred to WSA

The automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler is presenting its vision of sustainable mobility in its “On Track to Sustainable Mobility” showcase at IAA Mobility 2021. Along with product innovations such as its 3-in-1 electric axle systems, thermal management technology and 800-volt power electronics, the company is presenting a modular rolling chassis for completely new urban mobility solutions. The showcase also features alternative energy carriers, such as hydrogen for both stationary and mobile applications. “Here at Schaeffler, we take environmental and social responsibility seriously. Sustainability is hardwired into our DNA and is an integral part of our Roadmap 2025,” commented group CEO Klaus Rosenfeld. “By leveraging our innovative powertrain, chassis and alternative mobility technologies and our comprehensive understanding of the energy chain, we are making a major contribution to achieving global climate targets. In doing so, we are sustainably pioneering motion to advance how the world moves.”