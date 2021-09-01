Cancel
Genshin Impact: New Aloy Gameplay (Horizon Zero Dawn Crossover)

IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out about 9 minutes of Aloy gameplay of the Genshin Impact and Horizon Zero Dawn crossover event. Genshin Impact's 2.1 update bringsd new story chapters, new characters (including Aloy and the long-awaited Raiden Shogun), new islands, new methods of traversal, and new wish banners. The most interesting update is probably the limited time appearance of Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn. Aloy is a 5-star character and a Cryo Archer that specializes in AOE attacks. She also comes with her Predator bow with a special skill that is exclusive too PlayStation. And while you can also only unlock Aloy on PlayStation, you can use cross-save to bring her to other platforms as well.

