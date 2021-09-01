County offers ‘consultant’ role to retired chief
Wharton County commissioners were unanimous last week in creating a “building consultant” post and offering it to former maintenance supervisor Paul Shannon. His hiring, contingent on passing a background check, comes with a $30 per hour pay rate, limited to no more than 29 hours per week. Shannon requested his job description in a written contract, expected after a pending meeting with County Judge Phillip Spenrath and County Attorney Trey Maffett.www.leader-news.com
