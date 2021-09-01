Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bears are signing veteran WR Breshad Perriman

By Brendan Sugrue
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RdHvK_0bjbzLJA00

The Chicago Bears are continuing to rework their wide receiver room, signing recently-released veteran Breshad Perriman to a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The former Central Florida standout adds more speed to the Bears receiving corps, running a 4.25 second 40-yard dash in the combine in 2015. He’ll likely settle in as the team’s WR4 or WR5 as rosters continue to be finalized ahead of the regular season.

Perriman spent last season with the New York Jets, catching 30 passes for 505 yards and three touchdowns. He signed with the Detroit Lions this offseason, but was released earlier in the week.

Perriman was drafted in the first round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens, but he missed his entire rookie season due to injuries. After struggling to catch on in 2016 and 2017, Perriman was released and resurrected his career with a number of teams. He played with the Cleveland Browns in 2018, Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019 before joining the Jets last season.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

33K+
Followers
65K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breshad Perriman
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Jets#2015 Nfl Draft#American Football#Wr#Espn#The Detroit Lions#The Baltimore Ravens#The Cleveland Browns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bears Have Officially Signed Veteran Wide Receiver

The Chicago Bears have officially added a veteran wide receiver. Chicago has signed 27-year-old wide receiver Breshad Perriman. The team announced the roster move on Monday morning. The Bears on Monday officially announced the signing of veteran receiver Breshad Perriman and waived linebacker Josh Woods. Perriman, who turns 28 on...
NFLCBS Sports

Lions release former first-round pick Breshad Perriman ahead of final NFL roster deadline, per report

The NFL preseason is officially over, and that means it's time for a lot of unpleasant conversations around the league -- as all 32 teams work to cut down their rosters from 80 men to the mandatory count of 53 before the deadline on Tuesday. There will be many notable names being cut loose in the next day or so, and Brashad Perriman is reportedly one of them. The former first-round pick has been released by the Detroit Lions, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, sending him back into free agency only months after having exited it. Perriman signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Lions this past March, but there are a couple of things that make this move an unexpected one.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Report: Lions cut Breshad Perriman after disastrous stint

The Detroit Lions signed Breshad Perriman in the offseason as part of a complete overhaul of their receiving corps. Just five months later, the Lions are pulling the plug on the Perriman experiment and cutting him, according ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Perriman only got a one-year, $3 million deal, so it’s...
NFLDetroit News

Lions release Breshad Perriman, could open season with 4 wide receivers

The Breshad Perriman experiment lasted less than six months. The veteran receiver and former first-round pick was one of nine cuts made Monday morning by the Detroit Lions. The Lions signed Perriman in the opening days of free agency and he entered the offseason program as a projected starter after the team didn't address the receiver position the first two days of the draft.
NFLNBC Sports

Should Pats have interest in WR Perriman after reported release?

The NFL roster cuts are rolling in ahead of Tuesday's deadline to trim rosters to 53 players, and a former first-round draft pick at wide receiver just became available. The Detroit Lions have released Breshad Perriman after signing him to a one-year, $2.5 million contract earlier this offseason, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday.
NFL247Sports

Chicago Bears claim Breshad Perriman off waivers from Detroit Lions

The Chicago Bears have deepend their receiving corps on a busy day for NFL transactions. The team claimed former Detroit Lions wide receiver Breshad Perriman off waivers, two days after he was released by the team. Perriman's release from the team was a bit of a surprise to some. He...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Breshad Perriman Landing Spots: Saints, Chiefs, and Falcons are all great spots

According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Detroit Lions released veteran wide receiver Breshad Perriman. This news has a ripple effect on Perriman’s fantasy football outlook and Detroit’s offense. Let’s discuss the fallout of the news and possible landing spots for Perriman. The timeline of Breshad Perriman’s 2021 thus...
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Fantasy Updates: Latest news on injured T.Y. Hilton & Irv Smith Jr., status update on Breshad Perriman as drafts approach.

A slew of pass-catchers headline Monday’s injury roundup, and we receive a little more clarity out the wideout position in Detroit. T.Y. Hilton and Evan Engram have been no strangers to the injury report, while popular sleeper Irv Smith Jr. receives bad news before the start of what many hope will be his breakout season. Check below to read the latest updates as fantasy drafts and Week 1 of the regular season approaches.
NFLchatsports.com

Bigger Lions disappointment: Jahlani Tavai or Breshad Perriman?

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) - Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports. The Detroit Lions are in the midst of trimming down their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday. And two big names have now emerged as reported cut casualties. But which one is the bigger disappointment?. The Lions...
NFLPosted by
Chicago Tribune

3 things we learned from the Chicago Bears, including Eddie Jackson having ‘a lot’ to prove and Breshad Perriman’s arrival

After a weekend off, the Chicago Bears began Week 1 preparations with a light practice Monday at Halas Hall. Here are three things we heard from coach Matt Nagy and his players as they get ready for Sunday’s season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. 1. Safety Eddie Jackson said he has ‘a lot’ to prove in his fifth season. After signing a four-year, $58.4 million contract extension in January ...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Jaguars Tight End Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow didn’t have a great preseason debut for the Jacksonville Jaguars, as he made no statistical impact and went viral for a tough “block” attempt. Still, the former college football star is clearly winning off the field. On Saturday – Tebow’s 34th birthday – the football star received a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy