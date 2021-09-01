Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

REBEL Core Cast 63.0 – Adrenal Crisis

rebelem.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdrenal insufficiency is a life-threatening emergency; recognize early and treat aggressively. Hallmark is hypotension refractory to IVF/pressors. Suspect in patients with unexplained hypotension and risk factors. Prior glucocorticoid therapy. History of autoimmune diseases. Hyperpigmentation. AIDS or TB history. Treat empirically with hydrocortisone 100mg IV and search for precipitating causes. Less...

rebelem.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adrenal Crisis#Adrenal Gland#Adrenal Cortex#Steroids#Lancet#Rebel Core Cast 63 0#Tb#Background Adrenal#Waterhouse Friedrichsen#Cbc#Bmp#Vbg#135meq L#Florinef#D50#Bp#Na#Summary Adrenal#Hyperpigmentation#Pmid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & Treatmentsmegadoctornews.com

Symptoms, like pain and fatigue, often cluster in newly diagnosed MS

Newswise — A recent Michigan Medicine study found that people newly diagnosed with multiple sclerosis experience a myriad of significant symptoms that often cluster together. The study, published in Multiple Sclerosis Journal, analyzed data from more than 200 patients in the year following diagnosis with MS. The incurable disease attacks...
Diseases & TreatmentsGenetic Engineering News

Ischemic Stroke Damage Reduced by Inter-α Inhibitor Proteins

Boosting a family of naturally occurring proteins that dampens inflammation in the body has been shown to be effective in reducing damage from an ischemic stroke, according to preclinical researchers at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth). Called inter-alpha inhibitor proteins (IAIP), the family of structurally-...
Diseases & Treatmentsparkview.com

The connection between back and hip pain

Lower back and hip pain are not uncommon, but they can be extremely uncomfortable and affect your mobility and quality of life. Whether it's a muscle strain or pinched nerve, Michael Koenig, PA-C, PPG – Orthopedics, helps illuminate the connection between the two ailments and answers our questions as to how one could be contributing to the other.
Diseases & Treatmentsthepaleomom.com

Symptoms of Autoimmune Disease

Award-winning public speaker, New York Times bestselling author and world-renowned health expert, Dr. Sarah Ballantyne, PhD (aka The Paleo Mom) believes the key to reversing the current epidemics of chronic disease is scientific literacy. She creates educational resources to help people regain their health through diet and lifestyle choices informed by the most current evidenced-based scientific research.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Targeting the gut to relieve rheumatoid arthritis

UCL researchers have shown that damage to the lining of the gut plays an important role in the development of rheumatoid arthritis, paving the way for a new approach to treating the disease. In the pre-clinical study, which used mouse models and patient samples, the research team propose that restoration...
Healthrebelem.com

Rebellion21: Diversity in Medicine via Jaime Hope, MD

In this 30-minute presentation from Rebellion in EM 2021, Dr. Jaime Hope, MD discusses diversity in medicine, the importance of diversity in medicine, and some practical things you can do to promote diversity. Jaime Hope, MD. Emergency Medicine. Assistant Professor. Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak. Franklin, MI. Twitter: @DrHopeHealth. Objectives:. Describe...
Healthrebelem.com

Rebellion21: 5 Reasons You Need TEE via Haney Mallemat, MD

In this 11-minute lecture from Rebellion in EM 2021, Dr. Haney Mallemat, MD discusses the limitations for transthoracic echocardiography (TTE) and the benefits of transesophageal echocardiography (TEE). Haney Mallemat, MD. Emergency Medicine/Critical Care. Associate Professor. Cooper University Health Care. Twitter: @CriticalCareNow. Objectives. Discuss the limitations of TTE in cardiac arrest.
Naples, FLbusinessobserverfl.com

Area physician dies of COVID-19

NAPLES — Dr. Clinton Potter, founder of Advanced Individualized Medicine of Naples, has died from complications due to COVID-19. Potter, who, according to a statement from the medical practice, “focused on wellness, prevention and alternative therapies that best met the health needs of his patients,” died Aug. 19. He was 61.
HealthPosted by
KFI AM 640

Doctor Warns Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

There are some people who have no issues with peeing in the shower, and others find the practice absolutely disgusting. Now, a doctor has weighed in and it turns out there is a medical reason why you shouldn't be peeing while you shower. According to Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, peeing in...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Diseases & Treatmentsspring.org.uk

The Facial Sign Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

The symptom is not normally painful, but can be irritating. Twitching around the eyes can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency. The twitch usually occurs in one eye or the other, or just below them. The symptom is not normally painful, but can be irritating. The body uses vitamin...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

6 Delta Symptoms Worrying Doctors Most

One constant of the coronavirus pandemic is that it keeps changing. Experts agree that the Delta variant is much more contagious than earlier iterations of the virus. The symptoms of Delta may be slightly different, while the jury is still out on whether it causes more severe disease. But what's clear is that COVID still has the potential to be serious or fatal. These are the symptoms of Delta that are worrying doctors most. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

21 Subtle Signs You've Already Had COVID

Could you have had COVID-19 and not even realized it? Possibly. "The majority of people who contract the coronavirus will experience mild symptoms, the most common being a high temperature and a new, dry and continuous cough. A smaller percentage of people will experience more severe symptoms," explains Dr. Daniel Atkinson, GP Clinical Lead at Treated.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy