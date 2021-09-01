Cancel
Maine couple allowed New York man to sell drugs out of their home, police say

By WGME
WPFO
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELMONT (WGME) -- Police say a Maine couple allowed an out-of-state drug trafficker to use their home to sell fentanyl to Waldo County residents. Maine Drug Enforcement agents they charged 21-year-old Raqwan Ryant of Brooklyn, New York, with aggravated trafficking in schedule drugs (fentanyl), and 59-year-old Jere Waterman and 51-year-old Judy Waterman, both of Belmont, were charged with trafficking in schedule drugs (fentanyl).

