Opportunity to Comment

Lake George, CO

Park County Republican & Fairplay Flume
 6 days ago

The USDA Forest Service is preparing an Environmental Assessment to evaluate the effects of one proposed Mine Plan of Operations, submitted by Randall Kokkinen of Littleton, Colorado, for mineral exploration and mining activities on National Forest System (NFS) lands in Crystal Creek, near Lake George, Colorado. The proposed projects are on the the 9 to 5 unpatented mining claim on the South Park Ranger District of the Pike and San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands.

