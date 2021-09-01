COVID-19 cases on the rise in Ocean County

Spokane – Joseph H. Harrington, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced today that Dr. Janet Sue Arnold, age 63, of Benton City, Washington, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute opioid pain medications (specifically, fentanyl, oxycodone, methadone, hydromorphone, methylphenidate, and amphetamine mixture) and other controlled substances (carisoprodol and alprazolam), without a legitimate medical purpose and outside the usual course of professional practice. Dr. Arnold faces a maximum term of imprisonment of twenty years. United States District Judge Edward F. Shea accepted Dr. Arnold’s guilty plea and scheduled a sentencing hearing for December 7, 2021, at 1:15 p.m. in Richland, Washington. Dr. Arnold is the final defendant to plead guilty in the case. Four other defendants, Danielle Corine Mata, age 44, of Richland, Washington, David Barnes Nay, age 43, of Kennewick, Washington, Lisa Marie Cooper, age 55, of Prosser, Washington, and Jennifer Cheri Prichard, age 46, of Prosser, Washington, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute opioid pain medications and other controlled substances, and are scheduled to be sentenced on October 19, 2021, November 2, 2021, and November 9, 2021, in Richland, Washington.