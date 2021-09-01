Cancel
Ocean County, NJ

COVID-19 cases on the rise in Ocean County

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Ocean County is experiencing a third wave that has killed 13 people in the past week and infected 1,211 people during that same period. The Ocean County Health Department reported the highest single-day total of new Covid-19 Cases since April 9th. There were 261 cases recorded today. 24 new cases in Jackson, 51 in Toms River, 42 in Lakewood, and 41 in Brick. Ocean County also recorded 13 new deaths in the last week as well.

