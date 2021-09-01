Cancel
What Does Offensive Lineman Ben Bredeson Bring to the New York Giants?

Yardbarker
 6 days ago

General manager Dave Gettleman and the Giants continued wheeling and dealing as the countdown to final cuts commenced. The depth along the offensive line was an apparent problem to anyone who witnessed the entirety of the Giants' preseason, so New York made two trades for young interior offensive linemen. The...

NFLgiants.com

Giants acquire OL Ben Bredeson in trade with Ravens

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The Giants today continued the late-summer remodeling of their offensive line when they traded with the Baltimore Ravens for Ben Bredeson. In exchange for a 2022 fourth-round draft choice, the Giants acquired Bredeson, a 2022 fifth-round selection and a 2023 seventh-round choice. The deal is contingent...
NFLbuffalonynews.net

Reports: Giants add to O-line, get Ben Bredeson from Ravens

The New York Giants continued to add depth to their offensive line, acquiring guard Ben Bredeson from the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday, according to reports. The Giants are sending a 2022 fourth-round draft pick to the Ravens, reports said. The Giants also get a 2022 fifth-round pick and a 2023 seventh-rounder, per reports.
The Staten Island Advance

Giants trade with Baltimore Ravens for another intriguing, young offensive lineman | Details on the trade

(UPDATE: Here are the terms of the trade, via NFL Network: The Giants sent a 2022 fourth-round draft pick to the Ravens for offensive guard Ben Bredeson, a 2022 fifth-rounder, and a 2023 seventh-rounder. The Giants previously had two fourth-rounders and one fifth-rounder in the 2022 draft. Now, they have one fourth-rounder and two fifth-rounders. They also still have five picks in the first three rounds next year.)
Ravens: The Michigan Curse strikes again with Ben Mason and Ben Bredeson

Ravens, Ben Mason Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports. The Baltimore Ravens have forged a history as one of the best drafting teams in recent history. But when it comes to selecting players out of the University of Michigan, that same sentiment doesn’t apply. Coached by Ravens’ head coach John...
Giants news, 9/3: Ben Bredeson, Ryan Santoso, more

New York traded acquired Bredeson from the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday, and the second-year guard already sees some parallels between the two organizations. “There’s some carryover in the style of play,” Bredeson said. “We’re trying to have a physical run game on both sides. Obviously, we had a great quarterback in Baltimore, and we have a great quarterback here in New York. It’s a great organization to come in and play for.”
Ex-Giant Kevin Zeitler helps newcomer Ben Bredeson get acclimated

When he heard he was being traded to the Giants this past week, one of the first people offensive lineman Ben Bredeson reached out to was Kevin Zeitler. They had been teammates on the Ravens this preseason. "Kevin kind of gave me the quick rundown," Bredeson said of Zeitler’s take...
Fox Sports Radio

The Spun

FanSided

FanSided

NFLthespun.com

ClutchPoints

NFLNew York Post

Larry Brown Sports

NFLNBC Sports

NFLchatsports.com

