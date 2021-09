Next month, Sonic Colors: Ultimate will give Sega's beloved game some modern updates when it releases on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. To build hype for the new release, Sega has created a two-part animated adaptation, Rise of the Wisps. The second episode is now available online, and ComicBook.com had the privilege of discussing the project with Sega of America associate production manager Jasmin Hernandez. Sega has produced a handful of these Sonic animated projects so far, including adaptations based on Sonic Mania and Team Sonic Racing. Hernandez discussed the possibility of future animated adaptations featuring the blue blur, as well as a dream Sonic game to base a similar series on.