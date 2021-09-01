Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Is Complacency the Biggest Cyber Threat?

By Raef Meeuwisse
infosecurity-magazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the biggest problems in the field of cybersecurity is that there is more than one battle going on; It’s not just the hackers that are the issue. All organizations now want agility. They want innovation. They want to work from home, fix servers from thousands of miles away or ditch servers entirely, release updates to critical applications on a daily basis — and they want to do all of it as quickly and inexpensively as possible.

www.infosecurity-magazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyber Threat#Cyber Security#Cyberattack#Security Engineering#Infrastructure Security#Isaca#Social Engineering#Infosecurity#Dos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Public Safetyinfosecurity-magazine.com

The Cyber War on our Critical Infrastructure and How to Win

Already in 2021, cyber-attacks have increased by 102%. Cyber-criminals have been a serious issue for America for some time now, and while SMBs were the traditional targets, that is no longer the case. In the last couple of months, we have seen an uptick in cyber-attacks on critical infrastructure organizations....
Data Securityhelpnetsecurity.com

Cyber threats, passenger vessels and superyachts: The current state of play

In this interview with Help Net Security, Peter Broadhurst, Maritime Senior VP Safety, Security, Yachting and Passenger, Inmarsat, talks about the impact of cyber threats on passenger vessels and superyachts, and provides an inside look at maritime cybersecurity today. When thinking about cyberattacks, vessels may seem like an unusual target.
Cell PhonesBeta News

Poor security practice leaves industry open to cyber threats

Despite a marked increase in concerns around malware attacks and third-party risk, only eight percent of organizations with web applications for file uploads have fully implemented the best practices for file upload security. This is among the findings of the latest Web Application Security Report from critical infrastructure protection specialist...
Public SafetySilicon Republic

In cybersecurity, ‘reinventing the wheel is slowing us down’

Security expert Lisa Forte shares her thoughts on the current cybersecurity landscape and the growing threat of social engineering as a cyberweapon. Cybersecurity has been considered an important topic in technology for many years now. However, it has become even more talked about in the last year due to the increasingly high-profile cyberattacks that have hit major businesses and government bodies.
Nashville, TNdevry.edu

A Constant Threat: The Impact of Cyber Hacks [Infographic]

Cybercrime is serious business—and it takes a toll on companies large and small. It's an attempt to gain illegal access to a computer or computer system for the purpose of causing damage or harm. To understand the immense impact of cyber attacks, take a look at these statistics:. 43% of...
Public Safetyinfosecurity-magazine.com

91% of Industrial Organizations Can Be Penetrated by Hackers

More than nine in 10 (91%) industrial organizations are vulnerable to cyber-attacks, according to a new report by Positive Technologies. The study found that external attackers can penetrate the corporate network in all these organizations, and once inside, can obtain user credentials and complete control over the infrastructure in 100% of cases. In over two-thirds (69%) of these cases, external attackers can steal sensitive data from the organization, including information about partners and company employees and internal documentation.
TechnologyVentureBeat

3 SSL VPN vulnerabilities disclosed in 2019 are still routinely exploited

Vulnerabilities in SSL VPN products are some of the most exploited by attackers for initial access to target networks, acting as a doorway for exploitation. Earlier this year, Tenable Research named three VPN vulnerabilities as part of its Top Five Vulnerabilities of 2020. Although all three vulnerabilities (CVE-2019-19781, CVE-2019-11510, CVE-2018-13379) were disclosed in 2019 and patched by January 2020, they continue to be routinely exploited more than halfway through 2021.
Industryinforisktoday.com

2021 Energy, Utilities, and Industrials Cyber Threat Landscape Report

2021 has more than confirmed the need to protect critical infrastructure from cyber threats. The Colonial Pipeline incident illustrated that an IT compromise of an organization that also has OT can have a disruptive impact on its industrial operations, even if the attackers fail to move laterally into the more sensitive OT.
Technologyinfosecurity-magazine.com

An Evolving Cyber Threat: Ransomware-as-a-Service

Ransomware is a family of malware that prevents victims from accessing their data. During a ransomware attack, a malicious actor will deploy the malware inside of an organization and, depending on the type and sophistication, will be either manually directed at a storage repository or appear dormant while it gathers information about the nature and location of critical value data.
Public Safetysecurityboulevard.com

Five Key Points When Preventing Cybersecurity Attacks in a World of Hybrid Working

Endpoint Protection Data Loss Prevention File Transfers Advanced Threat Protection. On 19 July, the UK will finally lift the final social distancing measures that were put in place during the pandemic. Although concerns about the pandemic still exist, many people will now be contemplating a tentative return to the office. Although the benefits of homeworking are well-documented and recent events have proven that people can work just as effectively from home as they can from the office, many people will likely want at least a partial return to the workplace.
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Why the World Needs Proactive Cybersecurity

Computing is now in a ubiquitous state with users able to connect to a dizzying number of services and applications. Companies have networked together everything to reduce costs, increase automation, and achieve digital transformation to make employees more productive. This ease of access and interconnectedness also leads to grave security threats and the urgent need for proactive cybersecurity. Although the penetration of security products in business has gradually increased over time the sophistication of attackers has also advanced at an exponentially higher rate. This problem is even more grave for small and medium-sized companies because they often lack the expertise and tools needed to implement a proactive cybersecurity program. One that stops threats before they result in data breaches.
EconomyTech Times

How To Protect Your Business From Cyber Threats in 2021

Due to the abrupt changes spurred by the coronavirus pandemic, the number of data leaks, phishing scams and other cyber attacks are on the rise. Companies can no longer ignore the necessity to address data security issues. Experts suggest that businesses should envision themselves being subjected to a cyberattack at some point in the future so they can develop an action plan to mitigate potential risks.
Public Safetyhelpnetsecurity.com

Critical infrastructure today: Complex challenges and rising threats

Cyber attacks against critical national infrastructure are escalating. The ransomware hit on Colonial Pipeline was a clanging wake-up call for the public, but cybersecurity experts have been sounding the alarm for years. In this interview with Help Net Security, threat expert Joe Slowik, Senior Manager at Gigamon, discusses the challenges...
Public Safetysecurityboulevard.com

Evolving Ransomware Tactics Include Recruiting Insiders and DDoS Attacks

Evolving Ransomware Tactics Include Recruiting Insiders and DDoS Attacks. The attention generated by the DarkSide ransomware attack against Colonial Pipeline in May has helped to reshape the ransomware threat landscape. One of the most important modifications came when the digital crime forum XSS announced that members could no longer post about ransomware topics. The Exploit forum followed suit not long after, as reported by Bleeping Computer.
Technologyinfosecurity-magazine.com

Business Leaders Need to Quantify Their Cyber Risk

We live in a risky world. We are consciously assessing risk in almost every moment of our lives. There’s a risk of getting into a car and going to the grocery store or even eating sugar. One could argue life is a continuous cycle of risk assessment and mitigation, to a point where we don't realize it. Most of us don’t quantify our risk unless it’s a clear and present danger. You won't walk down a dark alley because the threat is imminent. Eating fast food often is just as risky, but the effects could be decades away.
PoliticsCSO

9 notable government cybersecurity initiatives of 2021

Cybersecurity has steadily crept up the agenda of governments across the globe. This has led to initiatives designed to address cybersecurity issues that threaten individuals and organizations. “Government-led cybersecurity initiatives are critical to addressing cybersecurity issues such as destructive attacks, massive data breaches, poor security posture, and attacks on critical...
TechnologyItproportal

Data aggregation could be your biggest insider security threat

When insiders attack a company, with the intent of stealing sensitive data, there are a few steps they (usually) take. With this pattern of behavior being similar for most attackers, companies could be able to spot an imminent attack, if they could spot some of these patterns. However, in most...
Agricultureinfosecurity-magazine.com

FBI Warns Food and Agriculture Firms of Ransomware Threat

The FBI has issued a new alert warning companies in the food and agricultural sector that they are increasingly at risk of ransomware as their corporate attack surface expands. The Private Industry Notification, seen by Infosecurity, noted that the vertical is a critical infrastructure sector which, if impacted by such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy